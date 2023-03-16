Chicago weather: Prepare for rain this afternoon

Rain is on the way today but it won’t impact the morning commute.

Showers arrive around midday and continue tonight. Highs will be in the lower 50s with a gusty south wind. You can’t rule out a stray rumble of thunder especially far-southern viewing area.

Winds could reach 40mph tonight. Temperatures begin to crash before daybreak tomorrow so the high for the day will be the 1 a.m. temperature-mid to upper 40s.

The rest of St. Patrick’s Day will feature temps in the 30s, a gusty wind and some breaks for sunshine at least.

Friday night and Saturday will be mid-winter cold. Lows in the teens with highs likely to stay in the upper 20s. There could be a few flurries.

Then we climb out of the deep freeze with signs pointing to a decent warmup into the 50s next week.