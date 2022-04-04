Rainy Monday morning kicks off dreary week across Chicagoland

We are off to a wet start of what looks like a wet week ahead.

Rainfall will be diminishing this morning to scattered showers. There should be some afternoon sun and I’m banking on that to drive our highs into the upper 50s.

Watch for some fog tonight which will last into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The rest of the day looks mostly cloudy but dry until night and might be late at night when the next round of showers arrives.

That rainfall will continue into the Wednesday morning commute to be followed by scattered showers mixed with periods of sun in the afternoon.

Highs both tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s but cooler lakeside.

Showers continue Thursday (Cubbies opener) and Friday and, yes, there could even be some snow mixing in Thursday night into Friday.