Chicago weather: More showers Wednesday ahead of warming trend

Showers will continue today with as few rumbles as well. Severe storms are not expected.

There will be sizable gaps between showers and a few glimpses of sunshine from an otherwise-cloudy sky.

Highs reach just past 70 degrees. Showers will wind down tonight. The rest of the forecast is rain-free with a warming trend that will deliver summery temperatures starting this weekend with low to mid 80s into early next week.

The Bears game is likely to be played at 80+ degrees, even at the lakefront.

The tropics are still active. Philippe will slowly approach the USVI and Puerto Rico late this weekend and early next week. It’s likely to weaken from a tropical storm to a depression during this period. Another disturbance farther out in the Atlantic is going to become Rina.