Scattered showers expected Friday before Chicago weekend warmup

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are on the way today.

Some much-needed rain should come for many areas that have been quite dry this entire summer. It won’t rain all day, but showers are possible right through the night.

Highs with all the clouds and rain will be in the 70s.

The weekend still looks mainly if not entirely dry to me. It will be more humid with highs in the mid 80s away from the lake both days.

Heat builds next week with 90 degrees likely starting Tuesday and perhaps lasting for a few days.