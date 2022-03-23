Scattered showers, fog make for soggy Wednesday in Chicago

Soggy is a good word for the current weather picture.

Even as rain moves away this morning, it will be wet all day long with showers returning this afternoon.

Should have no rain falling for the morning commute but the p.m. deal is a different story. Might be some areas of fog this morning as well.

Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder continue tonight before tapering off to just a few showers tomorrow.

It will be in the upper 50s this afternoon then cool off tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 40s. There could be a wet snowflake mixed in before the storm system finally gets far enough east of us.

Attention then turns to another feature which could shower on us Friday.

Temperatures aloft will be cold enough to warrant concern for snow or graupel mixing in-especially after dark. No accumulations.

There are early indications of another system Tuesday and Wednesday which could have mixed precipitation possibilities. What happened to spring?