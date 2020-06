article

Strong storms are expected to move through the Chicago area Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in northern Illinois until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago can expect major thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m., coupled with frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 70 mph, the weather service said.

There is also a threat of tornados and scattered hail.