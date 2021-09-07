Severe thunderstorms, hail possible Tuesday across Chicago area

Strong thunderstorms and powerful winds are projected to blow through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

The Chicago area and northwest Indiana are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Residents and commuters should prepare for a brief period of hard showers and damaging straight-line winds peaking between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Between a quarter- and half-inch of rain could fall by the evening.

The National Weather Service said afternoon storms could generate damaging half-dollar-sized hail as well as winds strong enough to bring down tree limbs.

The Storm Prediction Center says most of the Chicago-area is under slight risk of severe storms with the northern suburbs only facing a "marginal risk."

However, the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Gusty southwest winds could reach up to 40 mph Tuesday.

Life-threatening waves could rise to 3 or 5 feet.

Graphic via the National Weather Service

The latest Global Forecast System model shows limited chances of rain after Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.