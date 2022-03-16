Spectacular day in store for Chicago with temps nearing the 70s

Other than some patchy fog early this morning, today promises to be spectacular.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap and temperatures will quickly climb from their chilly early readings.

Highs should reach the upper 60s and there will be no lakeside cooling thanks to a gusty southwest wind which would overpower any threat of a lake breeze.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

It may be a few degrees cooler far north where temps have gone below freezing. A few lucky spots could tag 70 degrees. No record though. 10 years ago today it was 82 degrees, day 3 of a 9-day run of incredible warmth during which each day set record highs.

Tomorrow, the luck of the Irish may be needed to avoid a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees. Friday looks wet with rain likely to impact both commutes.

It will be much cooler too with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Some computer models suggest wet snowflakes could mix in far northwest Friday morning.

Advertisement

As the storm pulls away, some lingering showers are possible early Saturday with another chance for wet snowflakes in the early morning. The next warming trend begins Sunday with upper 50s on tap.