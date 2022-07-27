Spotty showers to crop up Wednesday across Chicago

Today will be far from a washout. Expect a few showers and maybe a clap of thunder but there will be many dry hours during which we hit a high in the mid 80s with noticeably higher humidity.

Tonight, showers depart only to return toward daybreak on a widely-scattered basis. Bias for those appears to be favoring the northern suburbs. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

Friday through the weekend looks great with plenty of sun and highs that warm from around 80 degrees into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Next week looks warmer with a few showers around mainly Monday.