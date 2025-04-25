Spring warm-up returns Sunday, but storms loom early next week

The Brief Scattered showers and storms today Cool Saturday, but warming trend begins Sunday Watching for possible strong storms Monday night into Tuesday



A mix of spring warmth and storm chances is on the way after a cool, damp end to the workweek.

Chicago Weather Forecast

What we know:

Scattered showers and isolated storms are moving through the Chicago area today.

It’ll be cooler near the lake and in northern areas, with highs in the 50s and low 60s around Chicago. Southern counties could still reach the 70s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Drier air moves in tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 40. Saturday will be cool again, with highs in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies giving way to gradual clearing.

Sunday marks the beginning of a warm-up, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday will feel like spring again, with highs near 80° and sunshine most of the day.

But we’re keeping a close eye on Monday night into Tuesday — there’s a chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe, though timing remains uncertain. Tuesday will bring highs in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies.

The stretch continues with highs near 60 on Wednesday and mostly sunny conditions. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s and a chance for rain.