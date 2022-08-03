Storms possible for Chicago area today amid triple-digit heat index

Steam heat and strong storm potential take center stage today.

Highs should reach the low to mid 90s with enough humidity to warrant a heat advisory this afternoon for areas along and south of roughly I-80. This does not include the city of Chicago.

Peak indexes could tag 105 degrees.

Then, we await a cold front which will help spark strong to possibly severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Prime time for anything stronger would be roughly 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with damaging straight-line winds and downpours the primary threats.

Showers and storms will settle south early tomorrow morning with a gush of much cooler air which will hold highs close to 80 degrees.

Heat returns Friday through the weekend with upper 80s to close out the work week followed by 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Another cold front arrives late Sunday with a chance for storms and a break from the hot temps.