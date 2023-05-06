Strong storms with hail and lightning possible in Chicago area Saturday night into Sunday morning

Chicago residents could be awakened overnight by thunder, lightning and hail.

The National Weather Service said that storms may roll through Chicago from about 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Some areas may get hit more than once, and others may remain completely dry, the NWS said.

The hail could be strong enough to damage cars and siding, and the winds may be bring down tree branches and fences.

The storm is expected to move east/southeast at 35 miles per hour.

Sunday's high is expected to be 72 degrees.