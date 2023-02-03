Subzero wind chills in store for Chicago today

One day of this then it’s on to the warmup!

A wind chill advisory for majority of Chicagoland through mid-morning. Wind chills will be lowest far north where -25 degrees is possible.

The day will at least be another sunny one. There are some lake-effect clouds and flurries in Michiana.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Temperatures springboard into the mid and upper 30s tomorrow then 40+ Sunday through next week. The weekend will be dry with the chance of precipitation being light rain showers overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning then again Thursday.

Some ups and downs with temps but the trend favors prolonged "milder" air through mid-month.