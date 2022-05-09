Summer weather arrives in Chicago

For some, it’ll be too much too soon. For others, it's about dam time.

After what has been a remarkably-gloomy spate of March-like weather, summer blasts into Chicagoland this week.

Today will be partly sunny windy and much warmer with highs just shy of 80 degrees. The exception? Near the lake.

Tonight looks pleasant with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow becomes mostly sunny and downright toasty with highs in the upper 80s and a noticeable uptick in humidity.

There’s a small chance of a cluster of storms to slip into our area overnight into Wednesday morning. That could be just enough to cause a wind shift and hold highs down to the low/mid 80s. Thursday is a scorcher with some areas reaching 90 degrees.

Above-normal temps continue into the weekend despite the approach of a storm system which will bring chances for thunderstorm showers both days.