Sunday forecast: Cloudy, moderate rain with chance of thunderstorms

Light to moderate rain continues to be widespread over Chicago Sunday morning, along with cloud cover — which appears to be suppressing and stabilizing the development of any thunderstorms at the moment.

The greatest threat for strong and severe thunderstorms appears to be a sliver of far southeast Kankakee County and along the Kankakee River Valley in northwest Indiana as a cold front comes through.

Quiet and cool weather will push in from the west and northwest for Chicago as we head into Sunday afternoon.

Temps will hit in the upper 60s and low 70s before falling into the 40s and 50s Sunday night.

The rest of the week looks dry, but very cool!