Chicago weather: Sunnier, but cold conditions for your Sunday

After a wild night for weather and football, Sunday will be a good day to stay in and watch more football.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The lingering snow showers were clearing up by Sunday morning and the clouds should give way to sunshine as the afternoon approaches.

But that sunshine will do little to warm us up, with daytime high temperatures expected to reach only into the low to mid 30s. It will also be blustery, which will keep wind chill temperatures into the teens.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 32 degrees.

There was a bit of lingering snow south of I-80 and parts of downstate Illinois as of early Sunday, but it will be leaving as the day goes on.