Sunshine returns Monday, just in time for solar eclipse!

The rainy weather and gloomy skies have started to recede in the Chicago area, just in time for Monday's solar eclipse!

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with a mild low near 47 degrees.

A few clouds will appear in the morning on Monday but don't worry – they will soon give way to sunshine and temperatures that will top out near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will also be pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs again near 70.

Rain returns by mid-week, but temperatures will be in the 70s again by next weekend!

Don't forget your solar eclipse glasses tomorrow, and happy viewing!

For more information on the solar eclipse, follow this link and tune in to our live coverage at 1:30 p.m.!



