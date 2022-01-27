Temps bounce back to average Thursday with lake-effect snow expected tonight

Plenty on the plate in the upcoming week.

On the bright side, today it is not as cold with highs climbing just shy of freezing.

Skies will be mainly cloudy with nothing more than a passing flurry in the afternoon.

As cold air spills in behind a cold front tonight, lows will plunge deep into the single digits by tomorrow morning and lake-effect snow will set up. This will impact tomorrow morning’s commute with remaining uncertainty as to precisely where that 15-mile-wide band of intense snow will fall.

A few miles east or west will have a dramatic effect on snow totals.

Right now, I "like" southeastern Cook and Lake IN for the worst of it.

Lake County is under a winter storm watch for this potential. That will change to either a warning or advisory tonight.

Parts of Cook County could be added to an advisory. Point is-tomorrow morning’s commute is at risk to be messy for some of our viewing area.

Highs tomorrow will barely hit 20 with little improvement Saturday despite a good deal of sunshine.

Sunday will be dry with highs around 30. A bit of a thaw Monday with mid 30s. The rest of next week is challenging with the possibility of a winter storm here on Ground Hog Day.

Many of us know all too well the rich recent history we have with significant snow storms during the first couple days of February!