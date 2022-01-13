Temps in the upper 30s with snow on its way

The weather is trying to be sneaky.

There’s little doubt anymore that the "BIG" storm is going to swerve to our west tomorrow, dive to our south, then swing into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as a major winter system for the weekend into Monday.

But we live next to a big body of water and sometimes in winter, if the wind and a host of other parameters are just right, snow showers blow in off the lake. Such is the concern tomorrow into early Saturday.

While this certainly doesn’t appear to be a calamitous affair, there could be impacts to travel IF all the ingredients come together.

Right now I’m leaning toward more of a fraction of an inch scenario than some of the computer models which are pointing at pockets of 2" accumulations.

Still-snow showers are likely tomorrow. Highs today will reach the upper 30s, near 30 tomorrow, then mid to upper 20s Saturday.

There is still no sign of a major winter storm here for at least the next week, however temperatures could take a sharp dip toward the end of next week.