Temps to exceed 70 degrees Monday ahead of wet and dreary week
CHICAGO - Enjoy today because the rest of the week looks murky.
Sunshine filtered through high clouds will drive temperatures past 70 degrees today.
With a good breeze out of the southwest there won’t be any lake cooling except for swimmers.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP
A slow-moving storm system approaches from the southwest and will meander over our area through Thursday.
Advertisement
Most of the rain will fall tomorrow with more of a showery pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s tomorrow, upper 50s Wednesday, then only the 40s on Thursday.