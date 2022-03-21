Temps to exceed 70 degrees Monday ahead of wet and dreary week

Enjoy today because the rest of the week looks murky.

Sunshine filtered through high clouds will drive temperatures past 70 degrees today.

With a good breeze out of the southwest there won’t be any lake cooling except for swimmers.

A slow-moving storm system approaches from the southwest and will meander over our area through Thursday.

Most of the rain will fall tomorrow with more of a showery pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s tomorrow, upper 50s Wednesday, then only the 40s on Thursday.