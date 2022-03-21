Expand / Collapse search

Temps to exceed 70 degrees Monday ahead of wet and dreary week

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on March 21st

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Enjoy today because the rest of the week looks murky. 

Sunshine filtered through high clouds will drive temperatures past 70 degrees today. 

With a good breeze out of the southwest there won’t be any lake cooling except for swimmers.  

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

A slow-moving storm system approaches from the southwest and will meander over our area through Thursday.  

Most of the rain will fall tomorrow with more of a showery pattern Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s tomorrow, upper 50s Wednesday, then only the 40s on Thursday.  