Snowstorm, cold air expected to slow Thanksgiving weekend travel through Rockies, Plains

A storm system traveling through the Rockies and Plains will have enough cold air to work with that snow will be widespread through the end of Thanksgiving week and into the busy travel weekend as Americans return home after the holiday .

The FOX Forecast Center said the higher elevations of Utah , Wyoming and Colorado could be measuring the snowfall in feet, while communities around Salt Lake City , Denver and Wichita , Kansas, could pick up several inches of snow.

The combination of snow and cold temperatures will likely lead to some travel disruptions on interstates 25, 70 and 80 through the Rockies and Plains.

For the more southern communities in Texas , Oklahoma and Kansas , this storm system could provide the first round of snow since spring .

Snowfall forecast through Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.(FOX Weather)

More than 8 million Americans are under winter weather alerts due to the expected snowfall and brisk conditions.

Most of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulations between 2 and 5 inches from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologists warned roads will likely become slick and hazardous, which could impact travelers on Friday.

"Weather getting home, it could be a little bumpy," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "I mean, we have this storm that's producing snow in the northern Rockies right now. That is really the seed for what will be an issue as we work our way through Black Friday and then into our rush home from Thanksgiving."

Whether flying or driving, meteorologists suggest allowing extra time to reach your destination.

Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Sunday travel forecast

The precipitation will enter the Great Lakes region by Sunday, which is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year .

Any snowfall accumulations in that region are expected to remain minor, and above-freezing temperatures are expected to keep most of the precipitation falling in the form of rain.

"This could be the first snow for Chicago and Detroit , which they’re running a little behind average," Merwin said. "You know, these are big airports. And the worst day to travel is Sunday and Monday. Two very popular days. And you’re talking about O’Hare (ORD), Midway (MDW), Detroit (DTW), even Indianapolis (IND) and maybe Cincinnati (CVG). It kind of depends on how far south the cold air gets. But those are tricky airports to deal with snow in the forecast."

Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The wet weather will likely result in slick roadways throughout the Midwest , which can also cause travel problems.

