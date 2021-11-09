The Capcast: Temps to hang in the 50s Tuesday with occasional sprinkles

If you’re a fan of sprinkles you might like today’s forecast.

It sure doesn’t look like much more than that will fall from the mostly cloudy sky though as deep moisture just isn’t there to support much measurable rainfall.

Temperatures take a bit of a hit with mid to upper 50s instead of the mid 60s we enjoyed the past two days. Skies will clear tonight and most of tomorrow looks dry with highs again in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers could arrive as early as tomorrow evening mainly well west of the city but the real deal waits until Thursday morning when a few hours of bona fide rain moves through.

Winds will be gusty too for Veterans Day, perhaps 35mph. Behind that rain, temperatures nosedive and a decidedly more "Novemberish" feel kicks in.

Friday through the weekend there will be a few more chances for precip (can’t say just rain). The higher chances for that non-liquid precip stuff will occur at night and early morning Friday-Sunday with accumulations looking unlikely.