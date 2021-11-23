The Capcast: Temps to hover in the 40s Tuesday as Thanksgiving outlook comes into focus

While there are no big storms on the figurative radar—or literal for that matter—there are a couple of bugaboos and rumors of bugaboos to monitor through the holiday weekend.

Today, it’s just cold again this morning. Some suburban teens with metro-area temps in the 20s.

Not much wind. Yet. The southerly breeze will kick up later today, driving a warmup that will push highs into the low/mid 40s today and low/mid 50s tomorrow.

Winds could gust to more than 40mph tomorrow morning.

The first chance of precip arrives tomorrow night and will continue into very early Thanksgiving morning.

All should be gone by daybreak with areas south of I-55 in the best position to receive the most rainfall-perhaps a quarter inch or so.

Most of Chicagoland will be less than 1/10th of an inch.

The highs for Thanksgiving day will occur in the morning then drop from the lower 40s into the mid 30s during the afternoon.

The other wild card for Thanksgiving is the possibility of some light lake-effect snow targeting mainly LaPorte and Berrien counties.

Black Friday looks cold with sunshine and highs in the mid 30s. Temps moderate a little over the weekend with low 40s both days.

But wait, there’s more. That pesky European Model shows a weak Alberta Clipper scooting through our area Saturday night into early Sunday morning-depositing an inch or so of fresh snow. This possibility will need to be monitored.

Signs do point to a robust warmup heading out of November into the first week of December.