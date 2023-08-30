The heat returns in a big way this Labor Day Weekend

Skies will remain clear Wednesday night with lows in the 50s.

We have nothing but sunshine in the forecast for the next several days with temperatures warming each day through early next week.

Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s on Thursday, mid-80s on Friday, then 90s for Labor Day weekend.

Our next chance of rain isn't here until MAYBE Tuesday, better chance is Wednesday.

IDALIA: Currently a Cat 1 over SE Georgia. The storm will move into South Carolina this evening and weaken into a tropical storm.