Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:11 AM CDT until WED 8:45 AM CDT, Porter County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:45 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County
Tornado Watch
from WED 7:41 AM CDT until WED 3:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Cook County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:50 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Live Now

Severe weather slams Chicago area, tornado warning expires for DeKalb County

By
Published 
Updated 6:15AM
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A tornado warning was briefly issued for DeKalb County on Wednesday as the entire Chicago area is under siege from a line of severe storms.

The warning, which expired at 6:45 a.m., encompassed DeKalb, Sycamore and Cortland, Illinois.

Most of the Chicago area was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place for:

  • Cook and Lake counties until 7:30 a.m.
  • Lake and Porter counties, Indiana until 7:30 a.m.
  • Kenosha County, Wisconsin until 7:30 a.m.

A tornado watch is in place for LaPorte County in northwest Indiana until 3 p.m.

The higher significant-tornado (EF-2+) risk area assessed by the Storm Prediction Center has shifted east of the majority of Chicagoland, touching parts of northern Indiana and East Central Illinois.  

Tornado warning issued for DeKalb County this morning

FOX 32's Mike Caplan and Tim McGill evaluate the threat of tornadoes this morning in DeKalb County and beyond.

There could be a second line forming early this afternoon but that scenario is less likely. It’s unseasonably warm and muggy this morning with temperatures having risen overnight to around 70 degrees.   

After the storms depart a period of strong winds will continue warranting a wind advisory for our viewing area until 4 p.m. when gusts could exceed 40 mph.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago weather: Severe storm watch impacting all of Chicagoland

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's storms and takes a look ahead to the rest of the week.

The rest of the forecast is frankly delightful through Easter weekend. It will be cooler tomorrow and Friday but with plenty of sun.  

Sun bathes the weekend as well with highs in the 60s Saturday and flirting with 70 on Easter.