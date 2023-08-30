Hurricane Idalia makes historic landfall in Florida, blasting catastrophic storm surge as eye crashes ashore

Raging Hurricane Idalia officially made an unprecedented and historic landfall Wednesday along Florida's Gulf Coast , blasting destructive winds , heavy rainfall and catastrophic storm surge.

The Category 3 storm it along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Keaton Beach about 7:45 a.m. local time, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties with its 125 mph winds and significant flooding.

Before the monstrous storm's arrival, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) cautioned that Idalia's storm surge , reaching heights of 16 feet in some locations, was fueled by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

By sunrise, Cedar Ke y, Florida , reported 5.2 feet of storm surge during astronomical low tide, and forecasters expect a higher value as Idalia churns more inland. It was the third-highest level ever observed.

As of the latest update, over 116,000 customers in Florida are experiencing power outages , with the majority of reports coming from Wakulla, Taylor, Dixie and Levy counties, where some residents have decided to remain in their homes despite evacuation orders in at least 30 surrounding counties in a state of emergency.

A curfew has been ordered by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office due to the potential hazards from Idalia such as flooding, flying debris and downed power lines. Once the storm has passed, the authorities will evaluate the extent of damages and potential dangers and will notify when it is safe to travel on the roads.

Days leading up to Idalia's arrival, resources were prepositioned as President Joe Biden approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration. Tolls were also suspended along several roadways to facilitate evacuation, and many schools and universities have closed.

