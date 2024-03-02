Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth gives way to stormy Monday

Chicago will have pleasant weather for the rest of the weekend, but the conditions will change on Monday.

Saturday night will remain clear, followed by an unusually warm Sunday where temperatures could reach nearly 70 degrees – almost 30 degrees above normal!

The pleasant weather will take a sharp turn though on Monday as showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the city.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday and temperatures will reach 53 degrees by the afternoon.

We'll have a rainy start to the work week, but stay with us for more weather updates!