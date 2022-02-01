Over half a foot of snow expected in winter storm starting Tuesday night across Chicago

In my nearly 30 years of forecasting in Chicago, if I had a dime for every time a storm turned more left than expected on computer models I could afford a Grande beverage from Starbucks.

Such is the case with what I’m calling the Ground Hog +1 Winter Storm since it will impact both tomorrow and perhaps to a lesser extent Thursday.

The Winter Storm Warning now includes the city of Chicago along with most of Cook County. DuPage, Will, Kendall and LaSalle counties have been added to the winter storm warning area where more than 6 inches of snow is expected.

Indeed, there may very well be double-digit totals particularly in the I-80 corridor and points south. The heart of the metro looks like an easy 6 to 10 inches.

Today opens with mostly cloudy skies and mild temps. We will hit the low to mid 40s before all of this starts.

Spotty light rain breaks out this afternoon favoring areas from the city and south. Rain quickly changes over to all snow (no sleet/freezing rain) and continues overnight through most of the day tomorrow.

There should be at least a lull tomorrow night as part two of the storm system approaches. That phase may very well stay south of most of Chicagoland on Thursday.

Some lake-effect snow is likely, however, on the Illinois side but additional amounts should be fairly light. The key message is that a significant snowfall is likely late tonight through tomorrow evening. Both rush hours tomorrow will be difficult.

The biggest numbers when all is said and done will be well south of Chicago into central Illinois. Somebody in those areas downstate could get close to 2 feet.

Thursday doesn’t appear as troubling for the local area. Beyond the GH+1, its cold with highs in the 20s and single-digit lows for a couple of days. No thaw in sight after today.