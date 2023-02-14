Valentine's Day in Chicago starts with mild temps, ends with rain

Valentine’s Day will be the 11th straight day of above-normal temperatures in Chicago. Highs reach the low 50s behind increasing cloud cover.

While a few showers are possible this afternoon, more widespread rain is likely during the first half of tonight. Amounts will not be as much as last week.

Winds take center stage with a wind advisory midnight-noon for areas roughly along and south of I-80. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid 40s overnight into tomorrow. Skies break for some sun.

The next storm arrives by Thursday morning with sticking snow looking like a good bet for much of the area, especially northern portions of the viewing area where several inches could fall.

As usual, the exact track is yet to be determined and that will dictate how much and where the bigger totals occur. Behind that storm there will be 36-48 hours of colder air centered on Friday before temps rebound smartly into the 40s this weekend.