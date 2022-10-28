Warm up on the way for Chicago heading into November

A pleasant stretch of weather is on the way heading into early November.

With a good deal of sunshine, Friday's temperatures should max out close to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Tonight will be calm with some patchy fog away from the city.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with temps in the mid 60s a good bet. Sunday will be in the low 60s with more cloud cover and some light, late-day into the night rainfall.

The showers should be gone by early Monday, affording a dry and mild Halloween for trick-or-treaters.

The rest of the work week looks mostly sunny and quite mild with temps in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees for the high.