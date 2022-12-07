Wednesday gets off to a foggy start with temps in the 40s

We open with areas of dense fog away from downtown. This will likely linger well into the morning and there could be impacts at the airports as well as roads where visibilities will be reduced. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s later under mainly cloudy skies.

Tonight remains cloudy though there could be some breaks here and there affording the lucky a view of a rare astronomical event. It’s an occultation, where one celestial object passes directly in front of another from our vantage point. In this case it’s two of the brightest objects in the night sky, the moon and Mars.

At 9:10 p.m., the full moon will block our view of Mars, which is about as big and bright as it ever gets as seen from Earth. Mars will reappear from behind the moon at 10:04 p.m.. This will be best viewed in small telescopes and binoculars but it will still be seen with the naked eye.

Back to the weather, tomorrow starts dry but rain is on the way by late in the day and even more likely at night. Amounts don’t look overwhelming to me but there will be some wet snow mixing in overnight and into Friday.

With temperatures above freezing it will be very difficult to get any snow to stick with southern Wisconsin looking more likely to pick up a slushy accumulation. By later Friday precipitation ends as some drizzle. The weekend looks mainly dry with a chance of a brief shower Saturday.

Highs will once again be in the low to mid 40s.