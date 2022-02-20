Wind advisory across Chicagoland with sunny skies and temps in the 40s

There is a wind advisory for Sunday from 9 a.m., until 3 p.m.

Look for wind gusts that could go above 45 mph.

High temps will range from the upper 40s Northwest to the low 40s South east – over thicker snow cover.

Temps stay in the low 30s tonight, with the likelihood of some fog.

Monday starts with the likelihood of more patchy fog as we remain in the 40s for daytime highs.

Monday night into Tuesday, rainfall moves in… and early Tuesday morning, we will have to be on the watch for some freezing precipitation to our Northwest.