Wind chill of -50 in Fosston, Minnesota is coldest in state

Fosston, Minnesota takes the top prize for coldest wind chill in the state Thursday morning with a wind chill of 50 degrees below zero.

Plenty of other areas in the state have wind chills well into the negative 40s.

The coldest wind chill in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Duluth is minus 34.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western Minnesota, while portions of eastern and southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are under a Wind Chill Advisory. The warnings and advisories expire between 10 and noon.

Current wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. People are advised to use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

COLD WIND CHILLS

Fosston: -50

Windom: -49

Grand Marais: -49

Hallock: -48

Morris: -48

Benson: -48

Marshall: -48

Mankato: -39

Hutchinson: -36

Litchfield: -35

MSP Airport: -34

St. Cloud: -34

Duluth: -34

Faribault: -29

