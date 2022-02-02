Winter storm warning: 10 inches of snow possible by Wednesday night across Chicago area

Darn Groundhog! Did you know that two of the top five biggest snowstorms in Chicago history have taken place on Groundhog Day?

February 1-2 of 2011 saw 21.2 inches of snow fall amid 60 mph wind gusts. That’s No. 3 on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is what is remembered here as the "Super Bowl Storm" of 2015 as it was centered around that football game. But it, too, took place during the Feb. 1-2 period when woodchucks are tapped for their meteorological expertise. That one brought 19.3" to Chicago.

It is unlikely that this year’s Groundhog storm will threaten those numbers but it will be a doozy.

Snow is falling at times at 1 inch an hour making it very difficult for road crews to keep up.

Chicago can expect to get another 2 to 5 inches of snow by the afternoon. "This is the worst part of this storm," the National Weather Service warned.

At 8 a.m., the Loop was reporting nearly 5 inches of snow, according to meteorologist Casey Sullivan. Snow was piling up so fast that estimates of how much more could fall would quickly become inaccurate, Sullivan said.

The rate of snowfall will taper off at noon to around one-tenth of an inch per hour, he said.

As of 6 a.m., 4.8 inches were reported in Kankakee, 4.5 in Braidwood and Romeoville, 4.2 at Midway Airport, 3.3 in Homer Glen, 2 in Naperville and 1.4 at O’Hare International Airport.

The morning rush was down to a crawl in many areas. Metra was reporting few delays, but CTA Green Line trains were not running between Garfield and Cottage Grove because of signal problems.

More than 378 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and around 80 at Midway Airport.

Dozens of schools in the Chicago area were either closed Wednesday or offering remote lessons. You can check the list here.

While it won’t be a blizzard, there will also be just enough wind to blow some of this stuff around.

This afternoon and even more so toward evening the intensity of the snow will diminish then finally "end" tonight. I use quotes because it won’t be over for everyone.

By tonight, the heart of the Metro will have picked up 6 to 10 inches with the possibility of some foot-plus totals over the southern half of our viewing area. This is especially the case well south of I-80 toward the K3 River Valley.

The second wave of snow for tomorrow continues to appear as a miss for Chicagoland staying well south.

However, tonight and tomorrow there will be some lake-effect snow which could add some additional light accumulations mainly on the IL side of the water.

Homer Glen reports 3.3" already as of 2:45am with a 2.0" report in Naperville from about an hour earlier. Beyond Thursday it’s cold and quiet through the weekend.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.