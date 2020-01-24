Winter weather advisory warns of 6 inches of snow possible Friday night

article

Another round of snow will move through the Chicago area Friday night, dumping a possible 6 inches of snow by Saturday, forecasters say.

The snow should start about 8 p.m. and dump between 2 and 5 inches into the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Another inch of snow is possible on Saturday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until the end of Saturday, the weather service said.

Temperatures should remain in the low and mid 30s, and winds will remain around 10 mph, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, a ground stop for arriving aircraft is in effect at Midway International Airport due to dense fog and low visibility, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport was reporting more than 30 cancellations and delays under 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.