Wintry mix to make for a messy commute across Chicago

A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the way with the morning commute impacted.

Sticking snow will be of the slushy variety and over the northern half of our viewing area, especially in the northern tier of counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. One to 3 inches will be possible there.

Temperatures remain marginal for this event and there will be some melting with highs in the upper 30s. Won’t be super windy.

Precipitation tapers to drizzle later this afternoon and may continue along with some fog tonight but temps stay just above freezing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Tomorrow will be another chiefly cloudy affair with highs not far from 40 degrees. A light shower is possible late in the day or early evening.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with low to mid 40s. Monday and now most or possibly all of Tuesday look dry before a headline-making storm moves across the country mid/late week. Here it will be mostly a rain event with some light snow at the end. Arctic air may follow the passage of that storm system.