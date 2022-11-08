Live midterm election results: Key U.S. House races

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election this midterm election, as they are every two years. While the Senate is a toss-up, Republicans are expected to gain control of the House.

Of the 435 total seats, 220 were held by Democrats when the polls opened while Republicans had 212. Three seats were empty due to resignations and one death; two of which will not be filled until the next Congress.

This year, 49 representatives and one non-voting delegate (30 Democrats and 20 Republicans) retired, 17 of whom (nine Democrats and eight Republicans) sought another office.

Live U.S. House race results

Here’s a look at how some of the key races are turning out. Tap or click for a detailed race breakdown:

AZ-1: David Schweikert (R) vs. Jevin Hodge (D)

Democrats are looking to unseat six-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley. The wealthy district was renumbered and its lines were redrawn during last year's once-a-decade redistricting. It became a little less Republican, although the GOP still ranks first in voter registration there.

Democrats currently hold five of Arizona’s House seats, but Republicans are hoping newly drawn district maps that favor them will help them pick up one — or even two — of those.

To sway voters away from a 7th term with Schweikert, Hodge has pointed to a more recent $125,000 fine imposed by the Federal Election Commission on Schweikert’s campaign committee earlier this year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for his own use.

Two years earlier, Schweikert paid a $50,000 fine and acknowledged 11 violations to settle an investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee, which found he was indifferent to repeated campaign finance violations and used his official staff for campaign work. He won his 2020 reelection bid by nearly 5 percentage points over a well-funded Democrat anyway.

Hodge, who serves as board president for a Head Start program in Phoenix, turned heads in 2020 when he came within 403 votes of winning a county Board of Supervisors seat. He chose not to challenge the results, saying he trusted the election process and the people who run it.

He hopes the slightly more moderate district, where a third of voters are registered as independents, will be receptive to his messages of lowering prescription drug costs, protecting democracy and codifying abortion rights.

CA-13: John Duarte (R) vs. Adam Gray (D)

Like other districts in California’s farm-belt region, the 13th District has a prominent Democratic tilt and a large Latino population. But the most likely voters tend to be white, older, more affluent homeowners, while working-class voters, including many Latinos, are less consistent in getting to the polls. That provides a possible opening for the GOP, despite the 14-point Democratic registration advantage.

The top finisher in the June primary was Republican John Duarte, a businessman and major grape and almond farmer whose top priorities include obtaining adequate water supplies for farmers in the drought-wracked state — a perennial issue in the Central Valley — along with addressing inflation and crime.

His opponent, Democrat Adam Gray, is a state legislator known as a moderate. In a region heavily dependent on agriculture, he’s been critical of state water management and puts water and agriculture at the top of his issues list. He has also stressed his willingness to work across party lines, and promised to make improvements in public safety and education.

CA-22: David G. Valadao (R) vs. Rudy Salas (D)

Rep. David Valadao (R) and Rudy Salas (D) are running for California's 22nd Congressional District.

New district lines in California have given Democrats a 12 percentage point advantage in the race to secure the House.

In the district, in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Democrats currently enjoy a 17 percentage point registration edge. But incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao enjoys strong name recognition as he faces Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

Valadao is one of just two House Republicans who voted to impeach Former President Donald Trump and has managed to make it to the general election, along with Republican Dan Newhouse of Washington state.

MI-7: Elissa Slotkin (D) wins reelection

Meanwhile, Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin narrowly won a third term in the 7th District, which includes Lansing, the state capital. She defeated Republican Tom Barrett, a state senator and Army veteran.

Slotkin, a former CIA Middle East analyst, ran on a record that included support for her party's flagship legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions, slashing drug costs and taxing large companies.

Barrett said during a debate he would have opposed the bill as too expensive and inflationary.

Slotkin, an abortion rights supporter, described Barrett as rigidly opposed, with no exceptions for rape victims. Barrett said he was "pro-life" but that the issue was for states, not the federal government, to decide.

Slotkin drew a high-profile endorsement from U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a conservative Republican who lost her own reelection bid in Wyoming's GOP primary after breaking with Trump over the Capitol attack.

The Slotkin-Barrett race was among the most expensive House contests nationwide, with more than $27 million in spending by the campaigns and outside groups.

MN-2: Angie Craig (D) wins

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake.

The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending.

Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer.

Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.

NV-3: Susie Lee (D) vs. April Becker (R)

In the 3rd district that runs through the Vegas suburb of Henderson all the way to the Arizona border, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report is among those that consider Democratic incumbents Rep. Susie Lee’s race against Republican April Becker a toss-up.

Both are near the top of the list of races nationally that could help determine whether the GOP takes control of the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has helped raise money for Lee, a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee who enjoyed a 3-to-1 fundraising advantage through June 30 against Becker, a Republican attorney who narrowly lost her bid to unseat the state Senate leader in 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has campaigned with Becker, and Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel appeared with her at an Oct. 7 rally in Las Vegas.

Becker opposes abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and harm to the mother and has the support of groups that oppose abortion. But she notes that abortion is legal in Nevada through 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure, so any federal limits on abortion would be unconstitutional.

NV-4: Steve Horsford (D) vs. Sam Peters (R)

Democratic incumbent Rep Steven Horsford is seeking reelection in the western battleground state.

Horsford, who won by 4.9 percentage points in 2020 is slightly favored to fend off Peters in the 4th Congressional District stretching from the northern outskirts of Vegas into rural communities to the northeast.

Meanwhile, GOP challenger Peters, A war veteran who lost in the 2020 GOP primary, Peters urged congressional Republicans to contest Biden’s election. He said he wouldn’t have certified it without obtaining more information and has advocated for eliminating electronic voting machines.

In addition to "election integrity" and "fiscal responsibility," Peters has campaigned most on border security. His 11-point immigration plan begins with completing the wall the Trump administration began on the Mexican border.

NH-1: Chris Pappas (D) wins reelection

Democrat Chris Pappas has won his third term to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.

Pappas, 42, defeated Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, stopping short her bid to become the youngest woman elected to Congress at age 25.

Pappas, who’s helped run his family’s restaurant in Manchester and was part of a state council that approves spending contracts, championed his support of the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, which requires Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug companies.

"I certainly wish tonight’s results came in a little bit differently," Leavitt said in a concession speech in front of supporters. "I’m nevertheless still humbled by the outpouring of support that we received across every single city and town and more."

The two candidates offered contrasting positions on a wide range of issues, including the results of the 2020 presidential election, protecting Social Security and stopping inflation.

NH-2: Annie Kuster (D) wins

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster defeated Republican challenger Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business, over New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

During a debate last month, the two frequently took jabs and interrupted one another over COVID funding, drug addiction treatment, and abortion rights.

Kuster is well known for supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect the right to access abortion care nationwide after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kuster has stated that Burns would support a national abortion ban at conception, but Burns has been saying he’d support a ban at 12 weeks, and now he’d a support a 15-week ban.

NJ-7: Tom Malinowski (D) vs. Thomas Kean Jr. (R)

This is a rematch between Democrat Tom Malinowski, a two-term incumbent, and Republican Tom Kean Jr., a former state lawmaker.

In 2020, Malinowski eked out a 50.6% to 49.4% victory over Kean in a district that went 54.2% for Joe Biden to 44.3% for Donald Trump.

The redrawn NJ-7 is more favorable to the GOP. The new district includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties, and parts of Somerset, Sussex, Morris, and Union counties.

NY-3: George Devolder-Santos (R) wins

Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in what was the first known congressional election featuring two gay candidates.

This was Santos’ second run for Congress. Two years ago, he lost by a sizeable margin to U.S. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who gave up a chance at re-election in an unsuccessful run for governor.

NY-19: Josh Riley (D) vs. Marcus Molinaro (R)

Democrat Josh Riley is running against Republican Marc Molinaro in New York's 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro was elected as Dutchess County’s 7th County Executive in November 2011. At 36, he took office as the youngest County Executive in county history. He was re-elected for a third term in 2019.

Molinaro was defeated by now-Rep. Pat Ryan in a 2022 special election in a bid to serve the remainder of former Rep. Antonio Delgado's term after he resigned to take on the role of lieutenant governor.

Riley defeated his opponent Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary, leading her by nearly 30 percentage points.

Riley is an attorney who formerly served as a counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Prior to running for Congress, he ws a fellow on former Sen. Ted Kennedy's Labor & Pensions Committee staff and served as a Policy Analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor where he focused on strengthening safety nets — like the unemployment insurance and trade adjustment assistance programs



Prior to running for Congress, Molinaro ran an ambitious campaign in 2018 for governor of New York but was defeated by then-Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NC-13: Wiley Nickel (D) wins

North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border.

Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019, will now represent in Congress the urban, suburban and rural communities of the newly redrawn and relocated 13th District.

His opponent, a 27-year-old former college football player who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, had relocated to the district from Winston-Salem just a month before the May primary.

The 13th District stretches from the southern border of the capital city beltline interstate loop to the farm land outside Goldsboro.

OH-9: Marcy Kaptur (D) wins reelection

Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski.

Kaptur, who faced her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old is currently the longest-serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives and ranks among the most senior Members of the 117th Congress.

Kaptur also serves as a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and said she uses this assignment to advocate for veterans.

Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under "tough" circumstances in Afghanistan.

PA-8: Matt Cartwright (D) wins reelection

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has been reelected in Pennsylvania's 8th District defeating Republican Jim Bognet in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

Cartwright is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations. Prior to working in congress, he was an attorney for 25 years.

In 2012, Cartwright defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Tim Holden in the Democrat primary election.

Bognet, Cartwright's two-time challenger, is a former Trump administration appointee in the Export-Import Bank. He secured the endorsement of Trump in May.

TX-28: Henry Cuellar (D) wins reelection

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar has won reelection to a 10th term in Texas. His victory Tuesday over Republican Cassy Garcia fends off an unusually aggressive GOP challenge in his South Texas district.

Garcia was one of three Republican Latina candidates who ran competitive House races along the U.S.-Mexico border. The push came after the GOP made inroads with Hispanic voters in 2020.

Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House. He narrowly survived a primary challenge this spring.

TX-34: Vicente Gonzalez Jr. (D) wins

The Associated Press projected that Rep. Mayra Flores, the first Mexico-born congresswoman, was unseated by her Democratic opponent, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, concluding a short tenure in the House that follows a high-profile special election victory in June.

She faced her democratic opponent Vicente Gonzalez, Jr.Flores is pro-life, saying on her website "I will always fight for the unborn and advocate for pro-life policies in Washington. She also describes herself as pro-second amendment and pro-border security.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.