2022 Illinois Midterm Election Results: Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court races may impact some big issues in the state, including access to abortion.

Two seats on the state's seven-member high court are on the fall ballot. If Republicans take both, they take control for the first time since 1969.

With Democratic super-majorities controlling both the Illinois House and Senate, as well as the governor's office currently, Republicans argue the state Supreme Court could provide valuable balance on issues such as partisan redistricting, and they complain about billionaire JB Pritzker donating hundreds of thousands of dollars Monday night to the Democratic candidates.

Republicans also argue GOP justices would be more skeptical of the controversial SAFE-T Act, currently being challenged by dozens of prosecutors in a pending lawsuit.

Candidates in the state Supreme Court 2nd District are Republican Mark Curran and Democrat Elizabeth Rochford. It includes the counties of Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall and DeKalb.

The newly redrawn 2nd District race has taken on increased meaning as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Rochford has indicated her support for abortion rights, and wrote on her Facebook page in June that she’s "endorsed by the Illinois leaders who wrote some of the strongest laws in our nation on women’s rights." Curran told the Sun-Times he’s "pro-life."

While Rochford is rated "highly recommended" by the Illinois Bar Association, Curran — who’s never been a judge — was rated "not recommended."

But Curran has said he makes up for that with experience teaching constitutional law and as a prosecutor.

Curran was initially tossed from the primary ballot earlier this year by the State Board of Elections for not having enough signatures. But a Cook County judge later reinstated Curran, as well as Hutchinson and Rotering.

Rochford has been a Lake County judge since 2012 and currently handles guardianship cases in probate court. She started as a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, moved to private practice, then spent 23 years as commissioner of the Illinois Court of Claims and a judge for the past nine.

Rochford is endorsed by major labor organizations, the Teamsters Joint Council 25 and the Illinois AFL-CIO. She’s also endorsed by outgoing Secretary of State Jesse White.

The 3rd District seat — where Democratic Justice Thomas Kilbride lost his bid for retention two years ago — was uncontested in the primary.

Vying for the third district seat are Democrat Mary Kay O'Brien and Republican Michael Burke. The third includes the counties of DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Grundy and three others downstate.

What to expect on election night

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

HOW ILLINOIS VOTES

Illinois voters are increasingly casting their ballots before Election Day, either by mail or in person at voting centers. During the pandemic in 2020, two-thirds of Illinois voters voted either by mail or early, but a third of voters already had made the switch away from in-person election-day voting in the two previous elections.

While most Illinois counties are strongly Republican, election results are dominated by overwhelmingly Democratic Chicago, the strongly Democratic Cook County suburbs and the more middle-of-the-road "collar counties" surrounding Chicago. More than a quarter of the electorate lives in Chicago and Cook County alone, making those the counties to watch in statewide races.

DECISION NOTES

AP will tabulate votes in 150 races, including one for U.S. Senate, 17 for U.S. House, as well as governor, four other statewide offices and a statewide ballot measure. In the 2020 presidential election, the first votes were reported at 8:09 p.m. local time and the state reached 90% of the vote counted in the evening of the day after election day.

AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. Only when AP is fully confident a race has been won – defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory – will we make a call. Should a candidate declare victory – or offer a concession – before AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain the reason why we believe the race is too early or too close to call. The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2%. AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: Illinois has taken one more step to make it easier to vote by mail, giving voters the option to automatically receive a mail ballot in future elections.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: More than 6 million Illinoisans voted in the 2020 presidential election, and 4.6 million turned out for the governor’s election in 2018. Turnout is typically lower in non-presidential years such as this year.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: While Illinois historically has counted most of its ballots on election night, the boom in mail and early voting meant more than 13% of Illinois votes were counted after election day in 2020. This means winners may not be known in close races until the days after the election.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: Illinois does not have an automatic or mandatory recount law. Candidates may seek – and pay for – a recount if the losing candidate received 95% of the vote of the winner. Recount results are for discovery purposes – to be used in a potential legal action.

The Associated Press and the FOX 32 Digital Staff contributed to this report.