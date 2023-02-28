Chicago mayoral election results: Real-time updates as votes are tallied

Live results in the Chicago election are coming in as the future of the city hangs in the balance.

Chief among the races, is the highly contested field of nine candidates vying to become the next mayor of Chicago.

To win the office outright, a candidate needs to receive more than 50% of the vote. That's unlikely with such a large field, so the race is expected to go to an April 4 runoff between the top two vote-getters.

Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot's top rivals include:

Paul Vallas, who has run as the law-and-order candidate with support from the city's police union and promises to put hundreds more officers on the streets.

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a runoff in 2015.

Brandon Johnson who is endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union , a group that has tangled with Lightfoot, including during an 11-day teachers strike in her first year in office.

The other candidates are businessman Willie Wilson, Chicago City Council members Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, activist Ja'Mal Green and state Rep. Kam Buckner.

Also at stake in Tuesday's election is Chicago City Council members from all 50 wards and three councilors in each in of the city's 22 police districts.

Anna Valencia and Melissa Conyears-Ervin are running unopposed for the positions of City Clerk and City Treasurer, respectively.

In addition to the mayoral and alderman races, Chicagoans are voting on newly formed police district councils.

This is part of the city’s new civilian police oversight model.

In 2021, city leaders passed an ordinance creating two bodies — a citywide commission and district councils — aimed at improving community-police relations.

Voters will elect three people to serve four-year terms on councils in each of the city’s 22 police districts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.