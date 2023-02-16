Chicago mayoral race: Polls show tight race as King, Green make final push ahead of Election Day

According to recent polls, Alderwoman Sophia King is considered an underdog in the Chicago mayoral race. But Thursday, she portrayed herself as the bridge-builder in a sea of candidates.

The latest polls show a very tight race with four frontrunners, including the incumbent Lori Lightfoot.

Hoping to make these final days in the election count, King and fellow challenger Ja'mal Green are promising to give Chicago something new.

"Chicago deserves a mayor who truly leads with collaboration to get things done," King said.

Green is the youngest candidate and King is the only female challenger to Lightfoot. Both say it’s their experiences in the community that set them apart from others.

Speaking at the City Club of Chicago, King highlighted her plans for public safety and education.

The former high school chemistry teacher said her education plan revolves around growing the number of selective enrollment options at Chicago Public Schools.

As for crime, King wants to create an office of violence prevention and combine city funds with private contributions to make a $200 million-a-year commitment to violence intervention programs.

King has served as the 4th Ward alderwoman for over six years and says it’s time for Chicago to have a mayor who can represent the "entire city and not just segregated parts of it."

"There is a lot of dissension between the administration and the police and our teachers. With all of my colleagues leaving - 16 of us leaving the city council - we’re at a pivotal point. We really need some stability in this city," King said.

Green also wants voters to re-imagine the city free of tickets and fines. Speaking outside city hall, Green said voters have the power to break the cycle of generational poverty.

The young activist says he will enact an amnesty program in his first 100 days in office. He will also eliminate red light cameras, end the six miles per hour speed camera policy, and ban booting.

"This is a plan that is due to send thousands of people out of bankruptcy. Thousands of people to start creating generational wealth. Thousands of people that will be able to own homes and be able to create wealth for their families. We're going to end generational poverty by stopping the excessive ticketing in the city of Chicago," Green said.

We should note that, last month, Mayor Lightfoot launched an administrative debt relief pilot program as part of her comprehensive fines and fees reform.