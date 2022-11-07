Where is my polling place? Your guide to Chicago-area voting locations

Election Day is upon us and with it comes the age-old question: Where is my polling place?

Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. across 51 sites across Chicago.

Among the high-profile races in this year's election is a showdown between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

At the top of the ticket, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government. Duckworth is a popular lawmaker, a disabled Iraq War veteran and Obama administration official. But Republicans believe they can reclaim the seat once held by Senate Minority Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen because it has seesawed between parties in the past quarter-century.

As of Sunday night, 237,219 people in Chicago had voted in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Chicago Board of elections said that 134,014 people have voted early. When it comes to mail-in ballots, 103,205 have been returned. A total of 208,692 people have requested mail-in ballots.

Any Chicago resident can vote at any of these sites no matter where they live in the city.

Chicago voting centers

1st Ward - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward - Near North Branch Library, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

4th Ward - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward - South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward - Clearing Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

14th Ward - Archer Heights Branch Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward - Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward - Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

22nd Ward - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward - Ward Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

24th Ward - St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward - Rudy Lozano Branch Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

26th Ward - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward - Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward - West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward - Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainslie St.

34th Ward - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

35th Ward - Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward - Ho Chunk Nation, 4732 N. Milwaukee Ave.

46th Ward - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward - Conrad Sulzer Library, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

48th Ward - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

The Chicago Board of Elections Supersite, 191 N. Clark St.

You can also find the closest polling place to you through the Chicago Board of Elections website.

If you're in the suburbs, here's a breakdown of voting locations across nearby counties: