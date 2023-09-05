U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia launches re-election bid, seeking 4th term

Local U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday.

Garcia along with other local leaders started collecting petition signatures at the Pulaski Orange Line station in Chicago earlier today. Garcia is currently serving his third term as a member of Congress.

Garcia said he hopes he can continue to serve his constituents and get re-elected next year.

"This is an exciting time to be running for re-election," Garcia said. "Our model over the years has been that we represent the people in our districts. The last 70 days I have spent in my district, in all parts of my district, meeting with constituents, listening to their concerns. I will take back an agenda to fight for in Washington D.C."

Garcia said he believes the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago will play a big role in the 2024 elections.

Tuesday is also the first day local leaders are allowed to start collecting signatures in order to run for office.