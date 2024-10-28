Voting deadlines in Illinois

Illinois residents looking to cast their ballots in the upcoming election can still register to vote leading up to Election Day.

The deadlines to register to vote by mail or online have passed but anyone who meets the requirements can register in person during early voting and on Nov. 5.

Eligible voters must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years of age by Election Day

Have been a resident of Illinois at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a criminal conviction

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

When is the deadline to vote?

Registration deadlines

In-person during early voting: Sept. 26 through Nov. 4

In-person on Election Day: Nov. 5 (Polls close at 7 p.m.)

Online: Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Postmarked by mail: Oct. 8

Vote-by-mail deadlines

The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot in Illinois is on Oct. 31. Ballots sent through USPS must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 5. They are required to arrive at the office of the local election authority by Nov. 19 in order to be counted.

Voting deadlines

Early voting: Varies by location. Click here for county-by-county requirements in Illinois.

In-person: Nov. 5

How to check your voter registration status

The Illinois State Board of Elections has an easy online tool that can tell you instantly if you have registered to vote.

Click here to confirm your voter registration status.

You can also find your polling place by using this tool.