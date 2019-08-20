PAWS on the Plaza this Friday

article

Get ready to see some of Chicago's most adoptable animals this Friday.

Good Day Chicago and PAWS Chicago are teaming up for this summer's PAWS on the Plaza event happening the morning of Aug. 23. Come on down to the Fox 32 Plaza at 205 North Michigan. PAWS dogs and cats will be there, ready to meet you and find their forever home.

To adopt from PAWS Chicago you must bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.

You must also verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live.

Adopters must be at least 21 years old with a government-issued photo ID. Make sure you have enough time to spend with an adoption counselor to discuss the responsibility of owning a pet and making a lifetime commitment to them.

In addition, most importantly, make sure you are able to bring the pet home on the day of the adoption.

See you at PAWS on the Plaza!