Chicago costume store reveals Halloween's hottest trends

The hottest Halloween costumes this year - the classic, the scary, and the gory - are all on display at Chicago Costume in the DePaul neighborhood of Chicago.

General manager Courtland Hickey says Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wednesday, and Scream costumes are among the most popular, but sales of Barbie costumes have been over the top this year - even if you just want to be a Ken.

Hickey even made up T-shirts for employees that say "Take your costume from nine to a Ken."

No matter what costume you choose, there are plenty of accessories to add on.

"Accessories can really make an outfit, whether it's a wig or theatrical make up, eyelashes or ears - all kinds of great stuff can really take your outfit over the top," Hickey said.

"My best advice is really to come on into the shop. Shopping for a Halloween costume in a costume store is really a unique and fun experience that you can only get once a year and it really provides a lot of inspiration for folks to think about things and have an experience of shopping for a costume that can't be duplicated online," he said.

But time is running out and the store will begin to get more crowded, so Hickey recommends getting your costume picked out sooner rather than later. Chicago Costume is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 1120 West Fullerton in Chicago.