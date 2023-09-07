Orange Friday: How you can support the Bears this season on Good Day Chicago

The Chicago Bears are back and there's no better way to celebrate than by showing your pride at Orange Friday.

Orange Friday covers all things Bears and takes place every Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the FOX 32 Plaza at 205 N. Michigan Avenue. The show will feature special guests such as celebrities, analysts, Bears superfans and much more.

Orange Friday can be streamed anywhere: On our website, app or your connected TV (AppleTV, Roku). No cable subscription or login required.

Here's how you can get involved:

1. Nominate a Bears superfan

Are you or do you know somebody who may be unhealthily obsessed with the Bears? We're talking a sweater-vest-wearing, "da Bears"-talking, tailgate titan kind of fan. You could show off your pageantry as a special guest on Orange Friday.

To apply, just email us a picture and a few thoughts on why your super fandom is unmatched. If you're selected, we'll host you on the plaza as an honored guest on Orange Friday!

2. Wear your Bears

We are looking for your pictures, videos or TikToks of you decked out in Bears gear.

Send them in to GDC@fox.com or comment on FOX 32 social media posts and you could see yourself on TV.

3. Join us on the plaza

Come watch the show live from the FOX 32 Plaza. Wear your orange and cheer on the home team as the Bears embark on another glorious season.

You can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #OrangeFriday. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and the social media app formerly known as Twitter.