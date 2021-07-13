Consumer prices jump at highest rate since 2008 – Here's how to access cash now

article

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation in the U.S., surged by 0.9% in June after adjusting for seasonal factors, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) . The jump marked the highest rate of increase since it went up 1% in June 2008, and it marks a third consecutive month of increases.

The index’s annual rise of 5.4% was also significant, marking the fastest pace of increase since August 2008, when prices also surged the same amount. Comparatively, consumer prices rose 0.6% in the prior month in May .

June’s increase was led by rising auto prices, which surged 10.5% for the month. Prices on used cars and trucks accounted for about one-third of the overall index increase. But this comes as no surprise, as auto spending, auto credit and auto prices have been consistently increasing in recent months. Other sub-indices like the energy index increased 1.5% in June, and the gasoline index rose 2.5% over the month.

But even as prices surge, the average change in real earnings decreased for all workers, according to the latest Real Earnings Summary report from BLS. Real hourly wages dropped 0.5% from May to June and on an annual basis, real average hourly earnings decreased 1.7% across all occupations.

Many economists believe that the period of inflation will worsen before it gets better during the U.S. economic rebound. Federal Reserve officials continue to maintain low interest rates for now, predicting that the inflation pickup is temporary and will soon settle down. But others are not so sure .

