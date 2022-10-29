Powerball jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for the $825 million drawing

The winning numbers have been announced for Saturday night’s $825 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 with a Powerball 23. The Powerplay is 3X, according to powerball.com.

The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history. The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $410.2 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.