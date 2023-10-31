$1.2M winning lottery ticket sold at Jewel Osco in Chicago

Someone in Chicago might be handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween after a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at a Jewel Osco on the North Side.

The winning ticket, sold at Jewel Osco at 2940 North Ashland Avenue in Lake View, matched all five numbers in the Friday Oct. 27 midday drawing to score the $1.2 million jackpot, according to a statement from Illinois Lottery officials. The winning numbers were 14-15-24-25-34.

Jewel Osco will also receive a bonus of $12,000, or 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials urged the lucky winner to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until their ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the draw to collect their winnings.

Jewel Osco, 2940 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago (Jewel Osco)

Nearly 50,000 other Illinois Lottery players had a lucky ticket for the Friday drawing, with over $1.3 million in total prizes won, officials said.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.