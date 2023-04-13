1 arrested, 2 at large after Illinois State Police pull over vehicle linked to a murder

An investigation is underway after three people fled on foot when Illinois State Police attempted to pull over their vehicle in Chicago on Thursday.

Around 4:25 p.m., state police say troopers located a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 94 that is wanted in connection to a homicide.

Once the vehicle exited I-94, officers initiated a traffic stop near 71st St. and Vincennes in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police say the vehicle pulled over, but three people inside got out and ran away.

One person was taken into custody — no word on the other two.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.